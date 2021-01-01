Local group working to save iconic Rochester church

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The group Friends of St. Michael’s has submitted a proposal to the Rochester Diocese in hopes of saving the church on North Clinton Avenue.

The Diocese recently announced the church could close it’s doors due to declining attendance over the years and financial hardship.

The Friends of St. Michael’s proposal includes an agreement to cover a $113,000 deficit, a call to establish a financial accountability board, and a call to create programs that could attract more parishioners to the church.

Friends of St. Michael’s has also teamed up with other community groups to address what it says is an uptick of violence in the North Clinton neighborhood.