Local group rescues evicted mom and kids out in the cold

Woman was living in her car with her three kids for days

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) “We’ve been taking showers when we can, at friends’ houses and stuff. Using the bathroom at McDonalds or wherever,” says Jessica Lane who was evicted from her apartment on Harris Street this week.



Lane met us in front of the housing unit, with her three kids inside of a old car. That was their living situation for days. Driving around, looking for some kind of relief or accommodations.

Lane says the locks are all changed, their are belongings trapped inside. A “For Rent” sign was already displayed in the front yard, with one client waiting to view the apartment.

Lane says she was served eviction paperwork the same day of the scheduled eviction by the landlord. “He locked the door and put the eviction notice on my door the same day.” says Lane.



She says in addition to getting falsely accused of late rent, she was blamed for an electrical fire on New Year’s Eve. A result of a cheap job done by the landlord.



“He decided to use speaker wire to wire the house,” she adds. The Rochester Fire Department did confirm a smoke event happened on that day due to faulty wiring in the basement.



“There’s just so many factors into how wrong this is. At this time we have no where to go. We’re just in the car,” she says.

Or so Lane thought. The next morning, the Open Door Mission was able to place her and her children into a hotel and provide food and clothing.



“It was heartbreaking to hear that a mother and her children were living in their car,” says Ramon Cintron, Associate Director with the Open Door Mission



With a situation as desperate as Lane’s, he says they moved quickly. “I think she’s doing an amazing job and she’s been advocating for herself and her family so we’re partnering with her,” says Cintron.

Lane and her kids will be in a hotel until at least Tuesday next week. Cintron says they will re-assess her situation at that time, but won’t leave her out in the cold.

News 8 did speak with the landlord. He says Lane was three months behind in rent. He would not answer if he served Lane eviction paperwork the same day of the scheduled eviction.