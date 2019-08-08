Local group of friends creates cards for victims of gun violence

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Almost one hundred people die a day from gun violence according to the “Everyday For Gun Safety Support Fund.” That’s why Alyssa Hoadley gathered a group of friends to write cards to those affected by gun violence.

She says the event, held at the Ogden Farmers Library in Spencerport, is a safe place to talk and think. Those who came out also wrote cards to members of Congress, thanking them for support and reminding them that they will be voting in 2020.

“We are really narrowing out Mitch McConnel, he has the ability to hold a vote for universal background checks and we are asking him to do that,” said Hoadley.

Hoadley says all she had to do to start the conversation was call up some friends. She advertised the idea on social media with a Facebook event. The event was all her doing. It was not affiliated with or sponsored by any group.