ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —ROC city boom and Afrikicks are teaming up to donate new or gently worn cleats for children in Africa.

On Sunday, they were at East Ridge High School to set up this cleat drive. They accepted all styles and sizes.

Officials say their goal is to help the children achieve their dreams to become professional soccer players, and give them an opportunity to participate in a sport they’re passionate about.

“I’m just thankful that everybody can, just, give. And y’know, a lot of people play soccer events, so obviously people are going to have left-over cleats that they don’t use anymore, and it’d going to a really good cause,” Owner of ROC City Boom, Nick Mojsovski said.

The cleat drive will happen during each ROC City Boom home game for the entire season and again, all sizes and styles will be accepted.