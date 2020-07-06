Local group highlighting racial disparities in districts

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of protestors took to the streets in Brighton saying they wanted to highlight racial disparities in school districts.

The group said they have 13 demands, one is the change the classroom experience for students.

“They’re not isolated to any one district, they’re not isolated to any one community,” Brighton Town Board Member Robin Wilt said.

“In every single school district in Monroe County, we see the same disparities. So it’s very important that we come together as a community in order to solve it.”

According to the groups Facebook page, its movement is called Brighton LOVE, Lifting Our Voices for Equity.