Rochester, N.Y (WROC_TV) - Maria Friske said it was summer of 2016 when she realized low income seniors were in need of a way to cool off.

"I met a resident of the Shire Culverton and found out that he and the residents didn't have a fan and they didn't have air conditioning in their rooms."

Friske said she wanted to get him and others a fan, and started asking people if they would help.

"I posted on Facebook [and] it went viral. People started wanting to try to help me get fans to residents."

Not long after, Lifespan started taking donations and Meals On Wheels started delivering fans, along with food.

Now this summer, they're all teaming up to make big deliveries.

"About 100 people said anonymously they would need a fan this year,” Margaret Schweizer, director of Meals on Wheels said. "I'm happy to say we will get all those fans out tomorrow, just before this little heat wave."

Julie Murawski with Lifespan said they'll be out tomorrow as well, going to community centers in Webster, Henrietta, Greece and more.

"We have 110 going out to various sites around the community," she said.

Friske said she feels that won't be the end of it, either.

"We anticipate getting more calls throughout the hot weather,” Friske said.