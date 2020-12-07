Local group cleans up plaza on Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization kicked off a campaign to clean up a shopping plaza on Rochester’s northeast side.

The City Roots Collective went door to door near the Goodman Plaza on Sunday to let people know they want to clean up the area.

“We’re letting our neighbors know we’re starting to campaign and clean up and get this plaza redeveloped as an asset for the community,” Graham Hughes of City Roots Collective said. “It’s going to take a long time to get any of the funding, but we want to get people on the ground floor, to kind of set the tone and vision for what this site could be.”

The community meeting is set for December 19 via zoom. More information can be found here.