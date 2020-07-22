Local government leaders work to enforce mask mandate

TOPSHOT – An employee controls health protection masks in a production chain of the Kolmi-Hopen company’s factory, on February 1, 2020 in Saint-Barthelemy-d’Anjou, western France. – The company indicated receiving hundreds of millions of orders for health protection masks due to cases of coronavirus that emerged in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The coronavirus outbreak has so far killed more than 250 people and infected thousands in mainland China and beyond and has forced governments around the world to take drastic measures. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — As new coronavirus rules continue to come out of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, it’s up to local governments to enforce them.

The mayor of the Village of Fairport said she is doing everything she can to enforce masking and social distancing — but it’s not always easy.

“They are already stretched at the seams so that makes it challenging to enforce it’s not as if you can go out and arrests somebody and take them to jail,” Mayor Julie Domaratz said.

Domaratz said they need more resources, but she works to talk to as many people as possile about wearing a mask. “it’s trying to have those conversations with business owners and people that you see that are non confrontational and just please wear a mask it’s important. “

Domaratz said she received a list of NY PAUSE complaints each day from the county and those complants are divided into two sections — violations reported to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and violations called into the New York State Hotline.

Domaratz looks at the hotline calls because those occurred in the village, and code enforcers have to investigate them.

“I think from the standpoint of the small community of the Village of Fairport, I support the governor’s perspective on wearing masks wholeheartedly but enforcing it is a challenge in terms of resources that we have to enforce it so you have to use the tools that you have.”

There are no patterns to the violations according to Domaratz.