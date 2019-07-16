Local girl collecting pajamas for patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital

ROCHESTER, NY — A local girl, who has been a patient at Golisano Children’s Hospital, is collecting pajamas for the other kids staying there.

Adysson West noticed that the scrubs some of the kids wore were itchy and sometimes too big for them. That’s when she got the idea to get them soft pajamas.

“I just wanted to collect pajamas for them and make their day and like have them comfortable in the hospital while they stay,” said Adysson.

Addyson is also collecting pajamas for the cancer center.

If you would like to donate to the cause you can drop off the pajamas at the following addresses:

  • Mill Creek Optical
    205 Main Street
    Dansville, NY 14437
  • Duffy’s Tavern
    100 West Main Street
    Avon, NY 14414
  • Gray’s Carpet Cleaning Inc.
    251 Sanford Street
    Rochester, NY 14620
  • United Methodist Church of Livonia
    21 Summers Street
    Livonia, NY 14487
  • Sun Valley Campsites
    10740 Poags Hole Road
    Arkport, NY 14807

