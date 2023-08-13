ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Operation Freedom Ride, a non-profit animal rescue in the Rochester region, is looking to find a family for this one-of-a-kind canine.

She is a three-year-old Pitbull named Debi, and she is all smiles.

Her foster mom, Roxy Turetsky, describes Debi as “the happiest and silliest, most loving girl ever.” Turetsky says Debi was found on the streets of Rochester, emaciated, weighing a mere 38 pounds. Fast forward to today — Debi has been in the foster system for over a year. Turetsky suspects the reasoning is that Debi needs a little extra love.

“She has an abnormal neurological exam, we’re really not sure why, but we’ve been able to get her to a really good quality of life. She is not able to urinate and defecate on her own, so she does need help with that every day, and she leaks a little bit; that’s why she wears her diaper,” Turetsky explains.

However, she says you should not let that scare you off because the caretaking process is not as intimidating as it may seem.

“It’s pretty easy to learn. I can teach them in like thirty minutes, so it’s really not too hard,” Turetsky said.” She’s also had lots of babysitters throughout the rescue, and everyone says once they take care of her that it’s a lot easier than they thought, and me as her foster, I am here to support you the whole entire way in learning to take care of her and she’s worth it. She’s so worth it.”

When it comes to Debi’s personality, Turetsky says she has plenty of love to go around.

“Her favorite thing to do is to cuddle and she loves to play, she’s dog friendly. She loves playing with dogs. She is good with kids. She loves to cuddle on the couch every night; she kind of pitches a fit if she can’t,” said Turetsky.

If you’re interested in providing Debi with her forever home or even just fostering, you can visit the Operation Freedom Ride website.