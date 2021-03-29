Local firefighter dies of 9/11-related illness

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the heroes of September 11th has passed away.

Andy Stromfeld served for many years as the Chief of the Fishers Fire District in Victor. Before that, he lived in New York City.

Stromfeld was a New York City Police Officer, and on 9/11, he was helping rescue people from Tower Two when it collapsed. Stromfeld survived, then moved north, helping to lead the volunteer fire department in Fishers.

Stromfeld died Monday of cancer related to 9/11.

He will receive a line of duty funeral, but details have not yet been announced.