Local epilepsy program participants treated to preview of Geneseo Airshow

GENESEO, NY (WROC) — Participants in the local Epilepsy-Pralid Structured Day Program got a preview of the Geneseo Airshow on Friday.

It’s a local group that helps people with brain issues. Members of the group met pilots and received a tour of the Air Force’s A-10C Thunderbolt II. Both program participants and coordinators called the preview day a high-flying success.

“You see the smiles on their faces, with our non-verbal you know, the noises that they make and the way their faces light up, their eyes open up, and it’s obvious that they’re having a good time,” said Day Habilitator Diane Williams.

“We are, we’re having a good time,” said Program Participant Jimmy Jones. “I think it’s very, very special and neat and I love airplanes.”

The Geneseo Airshow is open to the public through July 14. For tickets or more information about the airshow, visit this website.