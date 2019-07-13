Local epilepsy program participants treated to preview of Geneseo Airshow

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GENESEO, NY (WROC) — Participants in the local Epilepsy-Pralid Structured Day Program got a preview of the Geneseo Airshow on Friday.

It’s a local group that helps people with brain issues. Members of the group met pilots and received a tour of the Air Force’s A-10C Thunderbolt II. Both program participants and coordinators called the preview day a high-flying success.

“You see the smiles on their faces, with our non-verbal you know, the noises that they make and the way their faces light up, their eyes open up, and it’s obvious that they’re having a good time,” said Day Habilitator Diane Williams.

“We are, we’re having a good time,” said Program Participant Jimmy Jones. “I think it’s very, very special and neat and I love airplanes.”

The Geneseo Airshow is open to the public through July 14. For tickets or more information about the airshow, visit this website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss