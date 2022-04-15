ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to stabilize and build a stronger healthcare system across New York, lawmakers allocated $20 billion to the industry.

No matter what branch of the healthcare system you’re in they all link together to provide the best services for patients.

One common concern they all share is hiring enough employees, which EMT services argue needs to be addressed more by the state.

For Monroe Ambulance, worker retainment has been their biggest challenge through the pandemic. Right now, they have 17 full-time openings, but not enough resources to put into certification classes to attract more applicants.

“We need to really focus on workplace development because these are good jobs and a high degree of satisfaction,” Monroe Ambulance Chief Operating Officer John Caufield told us. “I think there’s a lot to build on. We need all partners on board and that includes the state government.”

The new budget directs over $2 billion to improve healthcare infrastructure across the state. But leaders with Monroe Ambulance argue having funds allocated to grow workplace development courses has a better impact on the industry.

“We need more opportunities so we can bring people in that maybe didn’t have any preconceived idea about EMS,” Caufield added. “So, we need to not only be able to train them but pay them while they’re going through training, so they have a job.”

Despite EMT Services not receiving raises like Home Care Workers and no new aid to reimburse extra financial costs from the pandemic, Paramedics do qualify for the $3,000 bonuses allocated to frontline healthcare workers if they stay on the job for one year.

“$3,000 to the folks that have been working in the trenches and running the high call volumes,” Caufield said. “And were short-staffed. So, I look at this as a positive step in the right direction.”

We attempted to reach out to local legislators for more detail on how the budget could trickle down to benefit the EMS and other branches of the healthcare system but never heard back.

Monroe Ambulance is still personally holding its own training courses and welcoming applicants to its team.