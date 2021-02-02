Local doctor provides insight on COVID-19 variants

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New variants of COVID-19 are spreading rapidly across the country.

The CDC said the mutated versions of the virus are more transmissible and could lead to a spike in new cases. Dr. Colleen Fogarty from the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine joined News 8 on Tuesday to shed some light on this new battle within the COVID-19 crisis.

What’s the deal with viruses changing?

Viruses change all the time through mutation; it is typical for new variations to appear over time. This is why we need to get the flu vaccine every year, as the flu virus changes.

So too does the novel Coronavirus. The coronavirus is named that due to the crown-like spikes on the virus surface. One of the ways the coronavirus can vary is to create different proteins in the spikes.

What do we know about variations so far?

We know of at least three different variants so far.

Identified where? When? Name Seen in US? features

United Kingdom Fall, 2020 B. 1.1.7. End 12/2020 Spreads faster, more easily

South Africa Early 10/2020 B. 1. 351 End 1/2021 Shares some mutations with B. 1.1.7.

Brazil Early 1/2021 P.1 End 1/2021 Might affect ability to be recognized by antibodies

The variants spread faster and more easily. They may lead to increased numbers of COVID 19 infections. May strain healthcare resources and lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.

What don’t we know?

How widely spread the new variants are. How the COVID disease may differ among the variant strains. How these variants respond to treatments, testing and vaccines.

What can I do?

Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Continue to wear masks, stay distanced, wash hands, use isolation when ill and quarantine when exposed, to avoid infecting others.

More information can be found here.