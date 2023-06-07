ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A doctor at Wilmot Cancer Institute is in search of a different cure for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Doctor Jonathon Friedberg, the Director of Wilmot Cancer Institute, led both the national and local clinical trial that discovered a new immunotherapy treatment.

“We included a new immunotherapy drug and there’s terrific promise of using this drug in the relapse setting,” Friedberg said. “This is one of the first trials using this drug in the upfront treatment setting, with the goal of curing more patients.”

Friedberg says, although the current treatment is effective, more needs to be done.

“There’s still problems,” he says. “About 20 percent of patients are not cured with standard treatment. Standard treatment involved often radiation therapy and other side effects that have implications both in the short and long term for these young patients.”

The clinical trial included 30 patients from Wilmot, Friedberg says. Patients like 27-year-old Hannah Lundgren, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma two years ago.

“I knew something wrong, and then it very quickly set in – oh my gosh, I have cancer,” Lundgren says. “I mean it’s not something you expect to hear at 25 years old.”

She says, with the success of the clinical trial, she’s doing better than expected.

“I ran a half marathon in October,” she says. “I’m getting married this October. Life moves on after cancer.”

To look out for symptoms in teens and young adults, those can include sudden weight loss, night sweats, and fatigue.