Local developer and philanthropist, David Flaum, dies at 68

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flaum Management Company released a statement Thursday that local real estate developer and philanthropist, David Flaum, has died.

Flaum, the son of Holocaust survivors, was 68 when he passed away.

He was the CEO and Founder of Flaum Management Company, which developed retail shopping centers, office buildings, call centers, high technology facilities, commercial and farmland throughout the United States.

He received three presidential appointments — two by George W. Bush as a member of the Holocaust Memorial Museum Council, and one by President Trump as member of the governing body of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Flaum was a very active in community and civic organizations.

He served on a Board of Trustees at the University of Rochester and at Syracuse University, his alma mater. Flaum and his wife Ilene endowed the University of Rochester Flaum Eye Institute.

“My father’s commitment to his family, his career, and his community has been a powerful force that has changed this world for the better, in the Jewish tradition of tikkun olam,” Flaum’s son, Asher Flaum said in a statement. “Even in this difficult moment, we will draw on this example to build on his legacy and honor his memory.”

Flaum was the former national chairman for the Republican Jewish Coalition from 2007-2017. In that time the membership increased from 3,000 members to 46,000. He was a board member when he passed.

The University of Rochester president released the following statement:

The University of Rochester and the City of Rochester have lost a great champion. David Flaum built relationships as much as he built buildings, and he leaves an indelible legacy in this community and well beyond. We are saddened by David’s sudden passing, but are tremendously grateful for his many lasting contributions to the University as a trustee, medical center board member and philanthropist.

— University of Rochester President Sarah Mangelsdorf