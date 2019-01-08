Local delays and closings
(WROC-TV) - Local closings and delays due to road conditions as a result of the weather.
Effective on Tuesday, January 8, 2019:
Dundee Central School District: 2-hour delay
Finger Lakes Secondary School in Gorham: 1-hour delay
Finger Lakes Tech & Career Center: 1-hour delay
Geneva City School District: 2-hour delay
Keshequa Central School District: 2-hour delay
Mount Morris Central School District: 2-hour delay
Penn Yan Central School District: Closed
South Seneca Central School District: 1-hour delay
No BOCES for CTE. Early dismissals as scheduled.
Warsaw Central School District: 2-hour delay
This is a developing list and will be updated.
