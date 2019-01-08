Local delays and closings

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WROC-TV) - Local closings and delays due to road conditions as a result of the weather.

Effective on Tuesday, January 8, 2019:

Dundee Central School District: 2-hour delay

Finger Lakes Secondary School in Gorham: 1-hour delay

Finger Lakes Tech & Career Center: 1-hour delay

Geneva City School District: 2-hour delay

Keshequa Central School District: 2-hour delay

Mount Morris Central School District: 2-hour delay

Penn Yan Central School District: Closed

South Seneca Central School District: 1-hour delay

No BOCES for CTE. Early dismissals as scheduled.

Warsaw Central School District: 2-hour delay

This is a developing list and will be updated.