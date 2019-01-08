Local delays and closings

Local News

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 05:48 AM EST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 08:05 AM EST

(WROC-TV) - Local closings and delays due to road conditions as a result of the weather.
Effective on Tuesday, January 8, 2019:

 

Dundee Central School District: 2-hour delay

Finger Lakes Secondary School in Gorham: 1-hour delay

Finger Lakes Tech & Career Center: 1-hour delay

Geneva City School District: 2-hour delay 

Keshequa Central School District: 2-hour delay 

Mount Morris Central School District: 2-hour delay 

Penn Yan Central School District: Closed 

South Seneca Central School District: 1-hour delay
No BOCES for CTE. Early dismissals as scheduled. 

Warsaw Central School District: 2-hour delay 

 

This is a developing list and will be updated. 

