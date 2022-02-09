It may be February but there’s still plenty of time left to have some winter fun with cold air always looming in the forecast. Maybe the winter olympics has inspired you to try out a new winter activity?

Speaking of the Winter Olympics, Team USA’s Jessie Diggins won the first-ever sprint medal in bronze on Tuesday for Americans in cross-country skiing.

If you’re looking for a fun winter activity that’s great for the whole family AND gives you a decent workout, cross country skiing may be for you. The Rochester Cross Country Ski Foundation was founded back in 2005 for the sole purpose of developing Nordic or Cross country skiing for more of a “sport ski” experience.

President James Pippin and Vice President Jaclyn Masci currently work with local parks in Monroe county while gaining support from the community to provide groomed trails and ski equipment.

“Currently we’re grooming at four public facilities or venues if you will, three county parks, and Harriet Hollister State Recreational Area, and that works out great right now for the means that we have…”

With a decent snowpack on the ground, it can survive brief warm ups like today, which James says is perfect for classic skiers who don’t need to wax their skis as it can be more of a hassle when temperatures rise above freezing.

“I mean a foot of snow, and like 22 degrees is great, you know if you get into the teens and 20s it’s really good, I think, it’s easy to skate, you have a nice firm surface…”

Vice President Jaclyn says all four parks have a variety of trails, the Quaker Pond Trail at Mendon Ponds Park is great for relaxed skiing, while Harriet Hollister Spencer State Park, Jaclyn’s personal favorite, is geared more towards experienced skiers.

“It’s a great way to get out with your family and enjoy the winter, rather than stay cooped up inside so we’re always trying to get more people out on skis.”

With such a nice handful of parks to do cross country skiing here in Monroe County, if you’re looking to get outside to do some winter fun still, now is the time to do so. I’m personally convinced to try out my own hand at skiing, but I’ll definitely need my own pair of skis first!

On their website RXCSF.org you can find conditions for all the parks that they groom, check out all their options for skiing trials, and make a small donation to have access to the parks all year round. They also have training sessions Saturday mornings for any kids who are looking to start skiing.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory