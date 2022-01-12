                                                 
Local COVID testing site one of many across the country being investigated by the BBB

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is looking into a new COVID-19 testing site that has opened up in the area.

The local Center for COVID Control is located on Mount Hope Avenue in Rochester and, according to its website, is one of more than 300 locations across the country.

The site provides free same-day rapid tests along with PCRS.

However, after negative reviews online with some customers saying they aren’t receiving their test results, the BBB decided to investigate.

That investigation was initiated by the BBB in Chicago and Wisconsin.

They’re currently collecting information from the public including any complaints, scam reports or customer experiences from people who visited this location. If you have anything you’d like to report, you can do so here.

News 8 has yet to hear back from Monroe County or Center for COVID Control, but Wednesday Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza mentioned on Twitter that he was aware of the issue and has reported the company.

A statement from the BBB to News 8 Wednesday said:

“BBB is actively monitoring the reports of COVID-19 testing sites that have recently opened in the U.S. under different names. Each local BBB is taking information from consumers about their experience via BBB.org or through BBB.org/scamtracker

With the high demand for tests and recent reports from consumers about their experience with these newly opened locations, BBB recommends looking up the name of the testing site on BBB.org and reading reviews and complaints before deciding on going to the site for a test.

BBB recommends contacting any of the following for information on tests, test kits, and registered testing locations before going:

Find COVID-19 related scams on BBB.org

