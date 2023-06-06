ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A company out of Brockport is getting attention in the nation’s capital with its inclusion in the upcoming cellphone exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC.

Sunnking, an electronics recycling, and IT asset disposition company, has long advocated for sustainable, environmentally responsible recycling.

For an exhibit titled “Cellphone: Unseen Connections,” the company sent hundreds of locally recycled phones to be displayed and will be open to the public Friday, June 23.

This exhibit, which features interactive displays and more, highlights the evolution of cell phones and their impact on society over the past few decades.

Sunnking says their display at the Smithsonian will serve as a reminder of the importance of reducing e-waste while highlighting the company’s efforts to provide a responsible and sustainable solution to the e-waste crisis.

The exhibit will also have two employee profiles featured in the exhibit, as part of “a diverse group of changemakers who are shaping the cellphones’ present and future.