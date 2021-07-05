Local companies teaming up for Pride

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Trillium Health, New Belgium Brewing Company, and The Bachelor Forum are collaborating to celebrate Pride in Rochester in a meaningful way.

Rochester normally holds a pride festival the third week of July, but this year it was cancelled due to changing COVID guidelines. That’s why the local groups decided to team up for the cause.

For every can of New Belgium Brewing Company’s “Fruit Smash” drink sold at the Bachelor Forum in the city through the month of July, $1 will be donated to Trillium Health. Trillium Health will use the funds to help boost local support groups, sexual health programming, and sexual health testing.