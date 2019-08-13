Local community organizations release report on health of the region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first set of local, comprehensive and interactive clinical health data is now available to the public.

The data is part of the Rochester RHIO’s Community Health Indicators Report and is available online. The RocHealthData website was developed and is supported by the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Clinical & Translational Science Institute and Center for Comunity Health & Prevention.

It includes access to maps and information that can help the community better understand its health successes and where it needs to improve.

“I think using the data in grant applications if this can help organizations and the community secure funding to address community issues I think that’s very important,” said Staff Scientist Kathleen Holt. “I also think if researchers can use the data to help craft solutions or get money to support their research and this is helpful to that I think that’s very important as well.”

The information on the RocDataHealth website includes things like cancer screening rates, tobacco use and teen pregnancy rates.

To see the data in the report, click on this link.