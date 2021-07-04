Local coast guard emphasizes safety for 4th of July boating celebrations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With holiday weekend celebrations underway in Rochester, boating trips have become the perfect solution for those looking to enjoy July Fourth from the water. Amid the traffic increase of this year’s holiday, local coast guard officials urge those celebrating to be safe and responsible.

The South Point Marina located on Irondequoit Bay, regularly faces a rush during the first week of July. The marina’s director, Wade Braman reminds everyone to follow nautical rules and celebrate responsibly.

“You have to follow the speed limit, Irondequoit bay has a 20 mph speed limit,” Braman said. “If people want to have drinks that’s fine, just make sure you have someone safe driving.”

Coast guard patrols have become more frequent this weekend, to ensure safety, but to also serve the uptick in boat traffic. Jason Taylor, Executive Petty Officer at Rochester’s Coast Guard Station says while most emergency calls come from engine trouble, people should continue to prepare wisely.

“Let somebody know where they’re going that day, where they’re going to be operating the boat,” Taylor said. “So if something happens, they don’t have any communications, somebody knows exactly where they’re gonna be.”

Practicing safety protocols while celebrating July Fourth is as important as enjoying the holiday.