Local church stands behind Monroe County Legislator’s ethics complaint against Rep. Morelle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of church leaders are standing behind a Monroe County Legislator in her fight against a Congressman.

Sabrina LaMar is demanding an ethics investigation into Congressman Joe Morelle after she says he tried to have her fired from her job.

Morelle says it didn’t happen and released text messages he says prove his point.

“This past week it was made clear and evident that our United States representative used his position and power in attempt to put a black woman in her place,” said Reverend James C. Simmons.

Simmons is standing by LaMar, who claims Morelle tried to have her fired from her job at the Rochester Institute of Technology after she appeared on his political opponent’s show to talk about her job duties.

“We celebrate Sabrina LaMar, who refuses to stand down and stands up for herself,” Simmons said.

But Morelle says he can prove this didn’t happen. The congressman released text messages with this statement:

“In April, I inquired about Ms. LaMar appearing in political campaign advertising while representing her professional capacity as an RIT employee. The attached photos document the full extent of the outreach and communication with the government relations contact at RIT. As the campaign stated yesterday, this clearly demonstrates that at no point was there any attempt to threaten Ms. LaMar’s employment nor discuss funding for the institution.”

But clergy members say they want more proof. “We also stand in concert with her demand for the release of all of the communications from the officials at RIT about her, as we have seen texts deleted and edited to manipulate stories before,” Simmons said.