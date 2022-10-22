ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Local church leaders are reacting to a Federal Judge temporarily blocking a new gun control law that prohibits anyone from carrying a weapon inside their place of worship, pending a lawsuit against the state.

Because places of worship were labeled “sensitive spaces”, those who own the properties had no say in allowing anyone with a concealed carry permit to be armed on their campuses. Even though other private businesses can, some feel the church should do more than add more guns to the mix.

“We believe in the second commandment, not the second amendment,” Senior Minister Stephen Cady of Asbury First Methodist Church said.

As the Senior Minister for Asbury First Methodist Church, Rev. Stephen Cady, includes stopping gun violence in a lot of his preaching. And feels the church can get more involved to stop it.

“If we can find a way to be able to start talking to one another and get to know people,” Rev. Cady continued. “Figure out the mental health challenges that are out there trying to address the systemic issues. I think that’s where we’re called to be.”

At the Victor Community Church, Pastor Steve Lamarco, feels places of worship have become more of a target for gun violence recently. And doesn’t want to get in the way of how his congregation chooses to protect themselves.

“The response in the brokenness in the world that we see is the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Pastor Steve Lamarco argued. “Crime is part of that brokenness that we see in the world. The fact that hurting people hurt people and we want to be able to exercise our faith and spread the gospel in safe ways.”

As the temporary restraining order pausing this law remains while the lawsuit against the state moves forward, firearm instructors like David Jenkins are racing to keep up with the changes for those applying for concealed carry permits.

“We’ve got a class now whereas just two days ago it was illegal to have a firearm in your house of worship,” Jenkins said. “Even with concealed carry. But today it’s ok. So, we’ve got people who’ve gone through training that now we’ve got to send an update.”

The lawsuit was brought forward by two Buffalo religious leaders, as well as the Firearms Policy Coalition and Second Amendment Foundation. Arguing a temporary block was best for the public interest, security, and stopping irreparable harm.

The State has until Oct. 28 to respond with papers on the preliminary injunction application. Both parties then appear for a hearing on Nov. 3 in Buffalo.