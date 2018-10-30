Local church honors victims, prepare for worst Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - With the American flag at half-mast on the lawn of St. Anne's Church, Father Gary Tyman is committed to remembering the victims of the deadly Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, but also to being proactive. Fr. Tyman, the lead Pastor, has the Rochester Police Department coming in to reflect, plan, and above all train for worst-case scenarios, like an active shooter situation, with parishioners.

The "critical incident management" training will focus on knowing where the exits are, hiding places, and as a last resort, fighting. Fr. Tyman is ultimately aiming to make those attending Mass feel safer, saying, "I'm hoping that when the training is done, we all have a better idea of what each of us should do, if there were some critical (situation) in the church. These incidents remain rare in our country, but they happen way too often."

Father Tyman said he hopes he never actually has to use this training in a real-world incident, but in today's day and age, better to be prepared than not.

The training seminar is open to everyone, and takes place Saturday, November 10 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 p.m. at St. Anne's Social Hall. You can find more information on the St. Anne website or by calling (585)-271-3260.