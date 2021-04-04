Local Christians celebrate Easter 2021 in-person

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Christians in the Rochester area celebrated Easter, some online at home, and others in-person.

Dozens of Catholics at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Penfield gathered, masked-up and distanced, to celebrate the Christian holiday.

“I’ve been out of church for a year, this is my first time back,” said Cindy Marino, a churchgoer at St. Josephs.

For Marino, and for many who attended Easter services today, it was the first time back in an actual place of worship – a great sense of relief to be back on Easter Sunday.

“It feels like being home again,” said Marino. “At peace, being home again.”

This Easter Sunday, vaccination rates are climbing. The state reports one in three New Yorkers have had at least one dose, and one in five are fully vaccinated.

Many churchgoers are again comfortable with being back in-person.



“We are very excited, we are overjoyed, that people are feeling comfortable and safe to come to the easter celebrations,” said Father Jim Schwartz.



The congregation hosted Sunday mass, both in-person and on the web.

“Our liturgies are both live streamed and in person. We value our live streaming community as well as, more people feeling comfortable to celebrate the Easter liturgies,” Schwartz continued.

“The message is that all are welcome, all are forgiven, all are loved,” said Schwartz.