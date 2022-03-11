ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A unique program at a local charter school is helping students prepare for the workforce after graduation.

During the summer, University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men offers the opportunity for interested students to train and get some first hand experience working as an intern for a local company in their area of interest.

Those with the program say if a student doesn’t necessarily want to go to college that doesn’t mean they can’t build an excellent career.

“One of the problems we’re having in schools today is every kid is being pushed to go to college. This isn’t always the best track for every student. So we expand them into the trades, tech fields, that sort of thing. So we’re having a lot of success because a lot of kids don’t want to go to college but they feel they have nowhere else to go.” Len Morrell said.

Morrell adds this program has encouraged many students to stay in school, graduate, and earn jobs with the companies where they worked as an intern.

In fact, the graduation rate for University Prep is around 90 percent.