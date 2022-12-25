ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since we’re still feeling frigid temperatures from the winter storm, shelters and charities transformed their facilities into warming centers for the homeless. Some businesses also stayed open to help customers make the most of their celebrations.

It wasn’t just about having a place and food on Christmas. Members of Rochester’s homeless community told us the Vineyard Farm taking them in probably saved their lives as they saw what was happening outside. And since the weather prevented some people from traveling far this weekend, a community pizzeria made sure locals made the best of their holidays at home.

Since Friday, Sister Marsha Allen and her team gathered up as many people in need at homeless encampments and welcomed them into the Vineyard Farm home where they all celebrated Christmas with hot meals and music.

“The providers that work in the street have all been helping us,” Vineyard Farm Director Sister Allen said. “Pillows, blankets, propane, all the things we need to adapt because we’re at capacity doing this.”

To make more room, Sister Marsha Allen had the guests cover the screens on the Gazebo outside to block out the wind and heat it up for people to sleep in. Without this help, they would have been stuck outside all weekend in tents.

“I probably would have froze to death or something along those lines,” Dylan Lipscomb told us as he ate. “Had severe frostbite, I wasn’t able to be outside for more than 10 minutes without my face freezing and I have a full beard.”

“I am forever grateful to the wonderful ladies and who prepared the meal for Christmas,” Jaymes McQueen added. “I would have had nowhere to go had they not came to the camp and said we have a place for you at our table. It would have been worse at the encampment, our door was already off our hut.”

Since the winter storm also cut families off from traveling, businesses like R Pizzeria experienced more demand. Although the owners identify as Muslim, it was rewarding for them to add their food to customers’ Christmas dinners.

“I had a customer earlier come in and said there’s a lot of places closed, we’re happy you guys are open,” Co-Owner Abdulwahab Muthana said. “That felt good, I’m not going to lie, that felt good to be one of the only stores open because a lot of stores close on Christmas. People are more happy to eat and relax, everybody’s off.”

Shelters like the Vineyard Farm tell us because they took people in, they need new donations of propane tanks to keep their heaters running for the homeless overnight. Those can be dropped off at 126 Sander St. Rochester, NY.

Thousands of households also received the gift of getting their power back on today. According to RG&E, only 149 customers in Monroe County remain without power. While Orleans County has 154 still in the dark.