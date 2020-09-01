Local census response rates much lower than the last count

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Yet another local agency is making an urgent push to get people counted for the census.

Monroe County’s response rate is much lower than the last count 10 years ago, and the City of Rochester is the fourth in the nation.

Lifespan sent a letter to 53,000 older adults in Rochester and its suburbs, reminding them to fill out the census form as required by law, and letting them know that Lifespan can help them do that.

Lifespan provides services for people age 60 and older. Census results determine how much federal aid comes to any given region — which is one reason filling out the questionnaire is mandatory.

Officials think the pandemic has slowed the response this year.

“Obviously Covid was all over the country when it hit NYS first in March, just when the census was ramping up. I live in the city and I got several mailings about the census. But it was in April and March and I just think people didn’t pay attention to it,” said VP of Marketing and Communications at Lifespan, Mary Rose McBride.

In Monroe County, the response rate is currently 66% — down from 73% in 2010.

In surrounding towns, Pittsford has the highest response rate at 83%. Sweden has the lowest at 54%.

In the City of Rochester, the response rate is 50%, down from 61% in 2010.

You can fill out the census form online or by mail. Nationwide, the census county ends September 30.