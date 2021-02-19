Local camp ready to hit the ground running following Gov. Cuomo’s announcement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Cuomo made a number of announcements Wednesday, including that summer camps should plan on reopening this June.

It wasn’t a concrete announcement, but a go-ahead to plan ahead. The governor’s office says they are keeping track of new variants of the disease and whether those will affect the state’s COVID-19 course by June. But as of now, the state is still evaluating the situation.

Camp Stomping Ground holds summer camp in Saratoga County, but they are headquartered here in Rochester. They offered “online camp” this past year. Management for Camp Stomping Ground says they’ll be ready to bring things back “offline” and outside.

“We know that kids need camp more than ever this summer,” said Laura Kreigel with the camp. “Camp is the perfect antidote to the isolation, and disconnection that we’re all facing… But especially kids. And I think baked into the program of summer camp is the social/emotional learning and building resilience.”

“camp is what we need right now, and other place where kids can play, can laugh, can make friends,” said Jack Schott of Camp Stomping Grounds. “It’s what kids need and we’re so excited and so grateful that the governor is taking the time to keep us in the loop and give us some information this early.”