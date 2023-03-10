ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester community is coming together through their efforts to help the families of the victims who tragically lost their lives in the crowd-surge over the weekend.

One generous donation being made to the families of Rhondesia Belton, Brandy Miller, and Aisha Stephens is a custom wrap for each of their caskets, free of charge.

The owners of Grey Face Customs LLC and Memories Funeral Home tell me why they want to lend a hand.

The horrific crowd-surge stole the lives of three women following GloRilla’s concert at the Main Street Armory Sunday.

Now the families are having to bury their loved ones. Richard Collinge II of Grey Face Customs says the families didn’t see this coming so soon.

The horrific crowd-surge stole the lives of three women following GloRilla’s concert at the Main Street Armory Sunday.

Now the families are having to bury their loved ones – something Richard Collinge of Grey Face Customs says they didn’t see coming – so soon. He says many of the GloRilla fans traveled from Buffalo and Syracuse to have a good time, and ended up passing away.

Now members of the community are coming forward to help these families. Richard Collinge and Charles Switzer partnered with Memories Funeral Home to give the victims a special goodbye, with caskets wrapped in art and images of each woman.

“All surrounding counties are suffering right now. So with all surrounding counties suffering, I want to be one of the people involved. I reached out and we put a nice little team together and we’re going to make it happen.”

Memories Funeral Homes owner, Shawndell Watson says they did it because it’s the right thing to do.

“I think it’s a duty of mankind to do something when you know you can.”

Not only did the victims touch the lives of those in their own communities, they will now always be connected to Rochester because of the tragic crowd-surge and the outpouring of support from the community.

Watson says no matter which funeral home they choose for their loved one, both he and Collinge will wrap the caskets and deliver them to the respective funeral home. He adds People’s Choice Kitchen has offered to provide food to each of the services.