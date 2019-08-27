Local businesses face stiff fines for defrauding Rochester City Schools

AUGUST PRECIPITATION: 1.44"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 8.02"WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:30 AMWEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:52 PM

Much of the rain has fallen west of Rochester and it has been quiet and cloudy with temperatures slowly rising into the middle 70s. Warmer air is struggling mightily to reach Western New York even with a brisk south wind. The cold front is still slowly advancing westward across Lake Erie. We'll continue to see clouds through this evening ahead of the front. Rain showers will organize overnight and spread across Western New York early Wednesday morning. Rain pushes through from about 4 am through 9 am. A nice breeze picks up after the front moves through and we can expect a dry afternoon. Cold air is well behind the front and will take a bit longer to make it into New York State, so early afternoon highs should still climb into the upper 70s.Brief high pressure from the south will slide through heading into Thursday and that should clear skies out through much of the day besides some passing clouds thanks to cooler air aloft moving over the Lake Erie and Ontario. Those could keep some south of Rochester deep in clouds for a lot of the day as highs stay well below average in the lower 70s. A broad and weak cold front will approach Thursday night and into Friday that will bring some rain chances for the first half of Friday. These rain chances will be low and the afternoon will likely be dry with highs in the mid 70s.WEEKEND OUTLOOK: It will feel like an early fall day on Saturday as colder air behind the frontal boundary takes over. Temepratures in the morning will start off in the lower 50s with upper 40s across the North Country and Southern Tier. Afternoon highs for many will stay in the 60s while around Rochester will just get into the lower 70s. A broad area of instability starts to encroach Pennsylvania overnight and into Sunday. This means the chance for some rain showers will be present for the second half of the weekend. The focus of these showers will be south of Rochester, but it is still a bit too far out to make the call as to where these rain showers materialize.Those rain showers do likely meander southward heading into Labor Day. Only an isolated shower chance exists through the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. A bit of a warmup looks to be in the cards heading into the middle of next with with a potential return of highs in the lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.