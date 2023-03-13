ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family of one of the women killed at a concert at the Main Street Armory gathered at People’s Choice Kitchen in Rochester Monday.

Rhondesia Belton’s godmother, Telisha McClain, was there to pick up food cooked and generously donated by the restaurant for Rhondesia’s funeral Tuesday.

McClain, overcome with emotion, said Rhondesia had a sweet, sweet beautiful spirit and a heart “as big as Texas.” She leaves behind a three-year-old son.

McClain said she certainly was not expecting this level of charity for the family. Through all this with the tough emotions and tears – McClain would smile and think of what Van Stanley with the People’s Choice Kitchen did for her and Rhodesia’s family. McClain said this all one less thing for the family has to worry about for the funeral. Here she is reacting to the pans and pans of food.

“The food, when I got here I was not expecting this,” McClain said. “[Van Stanley] asked me ‘you got a car big enough to take all this?’ And I was like ‘oh is it going to be that much?’ And when I got here, oh my God I am beyond thankful.”

“All these young ladies who lost their lives so tragically, it broke my heart,” Stanley said. “I want to help any way I can. I want to donate to each and every family involved.” When I got the call from you it warmed my heart. Because there’s nothing more – it means more to me giving back.”

The Rochester Police Department donated soda and water for the funeral. Wegmans donated a cake. Walmart also helped with some of the food.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay funeral expenses.