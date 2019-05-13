Local business owners did not throw away their shot during Rochester 'Hamilton' run

ROCHESTER (WROC) - The room where it happened is now empty. Hamilton took its final bow in Rochester Sunday night after a three-week run. But look around and you'll see it left its impact on some local businesses.

John Parkhurst of the Rochester Broadway Theater League said it exceeded expectations.

"Every night, near-capacity crowds and people coming back two, three times to see the show, just loving it," he said.

But the theater wasn't the only place where business was booming. Restaurant owners in the Village Gate, like Erin Reissig who owns The Gate House, said they saw almost full crowds every night Hamilton was in town. Even with all the shows that have come to Rochester, she said she's never seen anything like this before.

"Normally a couple of days before we might book up, but Hamilton was a couple of weeks before. People were calling as soon as tickets went on sale," Reissig said.

Art Rogers owns Lento restaurant, also in Village Gate, and said he experienced similar demand.

"I think I underestimated it. It just ended yesterday and I'm coming off four 18 hour days in a row," he said.

Reissig said the Hamilton hype drew people from far and wide.

"It brings people down here so they can check out what the neighborhood of the arts is and what we are."

"I wish Hamilton was here every night, it'd be great," said Rogers.

We certainly did not throw away our shot here in Rochester.