Local brides searching for dress now try on gowns at home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many people have been forced to postpone their wedding day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not stopping brides from looking for the perfect dress.

Local dress shop Heart to Heart in Webster was forced to change its plans when the state went on pause. Instead of allowing brides to come inside, they have moved to virtual appointments.

The bride consults with an employee online, and then they pay a deposit to have their top five picks brought to them.

“Our stores closed and we weren’t able to have brides walk through our door. This allows us to be able to not only to keep our business moving but to be there for our brides during this difficult time,” Owner Sarah Ashworth said.

In just one month, the salon has done at-home try ons with 14 brides and 13 said yes to the dress. Heart to Heart said it will continue virtual appointments.