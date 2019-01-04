Local News

Local brewer to open in Pittsford

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 11:24 PM EST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 11:37 PM EST

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A local craft brewer aims to set up a shop in the village of Pittsford. A meeting was held Thursday evening and the Hawley Brewing Company will be able to secure building permits.

Once opened, it will be one of th smallest breweries in Monroe County.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected