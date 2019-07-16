Local barbershop helping to “Cut the Violence” in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — After a string of violent incidents, a local barbershop is trying to help “Cut the Violence.”

Andre’s Barbershop held its 37th annual Cut the Violence event on Monday. During the event, kids got the opportunity to have a free haircut and talk about what is going on in their neighborhood.

The owner of the barbershop, Andre Morrison, says he hopes the event will help bring the community together.

“I hope that you know the people unite more and have better resolutions to their problems. We are hoping that the people will learn to think more instead of going towards the violence. Communication is everything, the solution, the problem solving, just the knowledge,” said Morrison.

The event was created by Rochester City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot.