Local bakery: people already getting Thanksgiving goods, ‘Next Wednesday it’s execution’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local bakery tells us customers are making their Thanksgiving plans more last minute this year – as they contemplate how to move forward with the pandemic in mind.

Colleen Baker is the co-owner at Cheesy Eddie’s Bakery. She says the rush for Thanksgiving orders started this week, and will grow even more heading into next week. The bakery says they’ve been quickly preparing to accommodate the demand.

Baker says she’s been encouraging customers to not delay getting their goods, too avoid too many lines on Wednesday.

“Wednesday it’s execution,” she said.

“Usually we have a full group of people in line out door with samples, this year we can’t let any more than eight people inside,” she said.

While every holiday requires preparation and thinking ahead, this year Baker says even more-so. For example, things like paper products have been in high demand.

“Throughout the pandemic everything has been to-go, to-go, to-go so it has had an effect on paper supply,” she said. Another thing that’s different – less people ordering goods frozen for travel.

“The one thing we aren’t hearing as much of, we always keep products frozen for travel, and we aren’t hearing as much ‘I need it frozen for travel,'” she said. Baker says there’s also more orders for smaller portions.

While Baker is encouraging customers to grab their goods well ahead of time, she still anticipates lines out the door early next week.

“We will have a greeter at the door, hospitality staff, runners for orders, walkie talkies” she said.