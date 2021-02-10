Local authorities emphasize snowmobile safety after 2 fatal crashes

ROCHESTER,N.Y. (WROC) — After two fatal snowmobile crashes in Monroe County over the past three weeks, local authorities are making sure peopel stay safe this winter.

The most recent crash happening last weekend where a 47-year-old man from Spencerport died from his injuries at the hospital.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they want people to enjoy the winter sport, but also be informed and well-equipped.

These machines are fast,” Srgt. Matt Mackenzie of the MCSO said. “There is some dangers with it. It’s easy to get caught up in the situation. Drive with due regard – be prepared for the situation.”

The sheriff’s office also encourages riding with a partner, knowing your route and bringing a cell phone.