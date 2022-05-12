ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local gym trainer is raising funds for his sister who was recently involved in a serious car accident in North Carolina.

The accident killed one of her three daughters, and another is in a medically-induced coma fighting for her life.

Julian Dorrahn said the accident happened the Sunday before Mother’s Day and was caused by a driver under the influence who was going about 75 miles an hour.

Dorrahn, who is an athletic trainer at Team Lift Fitness and Wellness Center on Mt. Read Blvd, described this ordeal as nothing short of a tragedy. His sister, Krista McGory, had minor bruising and back injuries but he says she has only really been focused on her children right now.

7-year-old Scarlett passed away on May 3rd. And 6-year-old Hazel is still fighting hard for her life as she remains in a medically-induced coma.

The GoFundMe will help with medical expenses, a car replacement (which was totaled in the accident), and just help his sister focus on what matters most, aiming to alleviate financial burdens.

“I don’t believe she gets paid if she doesn’t work and you know with all that’s going on, it’s like she’s got to pay for things, pay for family — it’s just rough there’s just a boatload of things,” Dorrahn said. “There’s an endless list.”

Dorrahn said a situation like this really put into perspective the need to stay connected to those you love the most, regardless of how long it’s been.

The GoFundMe to help his sister can be found here.