Local artist makes bowls for charity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local artist is using her talent to raise money for local charities.

Around 200 bowls were made — a few even donated from other artists.

Local artist Beckett Wood is selling them for $20 a piece. All the proceeds go to the Women and Children’s Shelter at Catholic Charities.

Wood said this is a great start to the year, helping others in need.

“It’s a wonderful way to kick off the year and to come together as a community and do something for others who aren’t so fortunate,” Wood said.

“So we don’t pay ourselves back for clay or glaze, or electricity to fire the kiln. We really do donate and it feels wonderful.”

The goal of the fundraiser is $4,000. The bowls will be available for purchase on January 10.