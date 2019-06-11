Local Army veteran will receive Medal of Honor in late June

President Trump will award a local Army veteran with a Medal of Honor in late June.

David Bellavia of Batavia was originally awarded the Silver Star for his role in Operation Phantom Fury in Iraq. In 2004, while serving as a squad leader, Bellavia saved an entire squad in Fallujah.

He says he is shocked by the support he’s gotten from the community.

“I’ve heard from so many people in the last 72 hours from Western New York it really touches my heart. I never expected this much love, support, kindness. It really has meant a lot,” said Bellavia.

President Trump will award Bellavia the Medal of Honor on June 25.

