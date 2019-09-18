Local architects win “Aim for the Sky” competition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A team of local architects has won the “Aim for the Sky” competition to re-imagine the Buffalo Skyway Corridor.

The project, called “City of Lights: Re-view Our Waterfront” was proposed by SWBR, Fisher Associates and MRB Group. The idea involves removing the skyway and redistributing traffic over a series of new facilities. A piece of the bridge would also be re-purposed as “Skyway Park” to provide a view and recreational amenities.

“We want people to be able to take advantage of this waterfront that’s being developed, has been developed now by the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation. This is really something that is going to let someone view the skyline of the City of Buffalo in a way that they have never been able to see before,” said SWBR Architect Bill Price.

The team won $100,000. The second-place winner was from New York City and the third-place winner was from Washington D.C.