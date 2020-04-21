1  of  75
Local actor talks about state of the film industry

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From Hollywood to Rochester, one local actor is back from Los Angeles where he was working on a major motion picture set.

Hollywood productions are on pause due to COVID-19.

Phil DiGennaro is back at his childhood home, playing with his dog after spending 8 years in Hollywood.

“I’m a little disappointed, I was working on a film MacBeth with Denzel Washington and they closed down production,” said DiGennaro.

You might recognize him from a Super Bowl commercial, major motion pictures, and lots of Investigation Discovery.

“I do a lot of reenactment shows which is like murder mystery styles like ID Discovery. There’s a few that I’ve been on Netflix, Murderous Affairs is one of them and Wives with Knives. Generally I either played a cop if I have short hair, clean-shaven, or I’ll play like the suspect murderer,” said DiGennaro.

Theater and film actors are out of work right now because of COVID-19. Many productions have well over 50 people in a room, so it’s just not safe.

For those who love to watch new movies and shows — you might be feeling the hit of this in the near future.

“Maybe in like about a year there’s not gonna be a lot of new stuff, so people are going to get pretty bored if it goes that long. But for working actors I think it’s bad right now, but when production is able to start up again there’s gonna be a ton of jobs,” said Di Gennaro.

So there is some optimism for the future of film, but if you want to see a theater production or stand-up comedy you’re still gonna have to wait this out.

