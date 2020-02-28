Local third grader reads his newly published book about living with CF to classmates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at School No. 43 in Rochester gathered to support their classmate living with cystic fibrosis, or CF.

At Friday’s ‘Purple Shirt Day’ assembly, third grader Trent Judkins read aloud his own recently published book.

8-year-old Judkins is living with cystic fibrosis. The hereditary disease affects the lungs and the digestive system. His book that he wrote and illustrated explains what it’s like to have the disease.

Trent’s father, Trent Judkins Sr., helped to organize the assembly.

“Today we’re just looking to kinda raise awareness. Really just help families that are dealing with CF. Kinda put it out there let it be known that it’s known in our community. Just kind of give everyone a visual on exactly what happens in your day to day life and what goes on with CF and cystic fibrosis,” said Trent Judkins Sr.

Trent’s book is called ‘A Boy with CF: His Story of Acceptance and Endurance‘. Trent and his family also started a foundation for CF called TJAE CF Foundation, which stands for ‘The Journey of Acceptance and Endurance’.