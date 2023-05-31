LIVONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Two first responders for Livonia EMS got an “extra special call” this past Friday — for a baby delivery!

Chief Bryan Allen with Livonia EMS says he wasn’t supposed to be on call that day and had just been talking about the rare occurrence of delivering a baby with his fellow staff.

“It can be a very terrifying experience,” Chief Allen said. “It’s a funny story to tell now, and also just ironic. I was like, ‘I actually kind of would like to deliver a baby someday,’ and two days later, it happened.”

Along with Lieutenant Mark Bartles, he and Chief Allen helped deliver the baby of one of their colleagues. Chief Allen says they did not make it far after picking the soon-to-be mother up, before they realized they were not going to make it to the hospital.

“The dad is in the fire department with me,” Chief Allen said. “So, they kind of called me and said ‘Hey, this is sort of happening.’ And I was like ‘Okay, we’ll get the ambulance and we’ll come pick her up. I think we made it one intersection from where we picked her up, to where we ended up stopping, because it had gotten to that point where we knew we weren’t going to make it anymore and delivered the baby right there.”

Chief Allen says the experience is one that may be once in a lifetime but was “amazing.”

“Especially in a little town like this, that’s probably never going to happen to me ever again,” he said. “So, just to be able to be a part of that was a really amazing experience.”

“We are so excited our members got to help with their growing family,” Livonia Ambulance wrote on their Facebook page.

The two first responders helped welcome Evelyn Mae Stevens to the town of Livonia.