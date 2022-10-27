ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livonia Central School District is no longer allowing students who live outside the district’s boundaries to enroll in its schools.

Livonia CSD Interim Superintendent Jeremy Lonneville said the change is due to an increase in students in grades K through 5, leading to an unsustainable increase in class sizes.

Non-resident students in grades 6 through 12 will be allowed to continue attending Livonia schools until they graduate. Non-residential students in grades K through 5 must transition to other schools following the 2022-23 school year.

Read the full statement from Interim Superintendent Jeremy Lonneville