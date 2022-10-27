ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Livonia Central School District is no longer allowing students who live outside the district’s boundaries to enroll in its schools.
Livonia CSD Interim Superintendent Jeremy Lonneville said the change is due to an increase in students in grades K through 5, leading to an unsustainable increase in class sizes.
Non-resident students in grades 6 through 12 will be allowed to continue attending Livonia schools until they graduate. Non-residential students in grades K through 5 must transition to other schools following the 2022-23 school year.
Read the full statement from Interim Superintendent Jeremy Lonneville
After much consideration, the Board of Education made the decision to transition away from permitting non-resident enrollment in the District’s schools. Non-resident enrollment, which is extremely rare in our area, is the enrollment of a student who does not reside within the boundaries of the school district. The large increase of K-5 students has caused an increase in class sizes which would not be sustainable without class sizes becoming larger than we are comfortable with.
Following a recommendation by the Board Policy Committee and after a long process of deliberation, the Board made the decision to end this practice in order to be fiscally prudent to the taxpayers of the district and to ensure we could meet the educational needs of District residents.
In making this change, the Board determined that non-resident students who had already transitioned into our Middle/High School (Grades 6-12) could continue attendance through graduation. Non-resident students in Grades K-5 will be allowed to finish the 2022-23 school year and then must transition to attendance in the school districts in which they live.