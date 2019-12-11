Livingston Town Court Justice resigns after disciplinary charges

LIVINGSTON, NY (WROC) — A Livingston County town court justice announced his resignation on Wednesday.

Justice of the Nunda Town and Village Courts James Mann has resigned while under formal disciplinary charges by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Manns was charged with soliciting the assistance of the chief of police to thwart the arrest of his former brother-in-law for driving while intoxicated.

Mann was served a formal complaint on October 10 with one charge that was stemming from a 2016 incident where his former brother-in-law was stopped by police and given a sobriety.

It’s alleged that the passenger in the car, Mann’s former wife, called Mann and informed him of what happened.

Mann then called the police chief and asked for “a break” for the former brother-in-law. The chief relayed the message and the man was let go without being charged — another passenger took over driving.

“Public safety and the integrity of the judiciary are both compromised when a judge thwarts a lawful arrest, especially for something so serious as driving while intoxicated,” Commission Administrator Robert Tembeckjian said in a statement.

“Exerting special influence to get such a ‘break’ for a friend or relative is unquestionably and obviously dangerous and wrong.”‘

Mann has served as a justice since 2000. His current terms would have expired on December 31 and March 31, 2022.

He has agreed to never seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future.