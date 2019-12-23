Livingston County to receive $80,000 in state funds

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Livingston County will receive $80,000 in state matching funds through the County-Wide Shared Services Initiation.
The state approved a dollar-for-dollar match of taxpayer savings.
Livingston County achieved this savings to taxpayers in 2018.
“We are committed to supporting our local governments to protect the interest of our taxpayers,” Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said in a statement.
“The County-Wide Shared Services has and will continue to foster partnerships and conversations that identify projects cross Livingston municipal boundaries and save taxpayer dollars.”
Livingston partnered with all 26 of its towns and villages to acheive savings for their taxpayers by consolidating grant writing services.