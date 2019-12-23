Livingston County to receive $80,000 in state funds

An area of High pressure parked over the Northeast will be our "fair weather friend" keeping us dry and allowing us to see a bit of a warm up too. Temperatures today will top out in the lower 50s. The normal high is 34. The record high is much warmer, 64 set four years ago in 2015. Enjoy the mild air while we have it as it will be displaced by a cold front that will pass through the area later tonight. As the front approaches, clouds will increase, and as the wind shifts into the northeast, temperatures will tumble dropping into the upper 20s by Tuesday morning. Expect clouds and cooler weather Tuesday with much of the day spent in the 30s. That frontal boundary will slowly fade as we head into Christmas Day Wednesday. Signs are pointing more to a warming Western New York as temperatures may climb into the mid 40s, similar to Sunday. There may even be some sun to go with the warmer than average holiday. For those that are hoping for a white Christmas, the hope will have to be renewed for next year because it is not happening this year.The forecast continues to differ a bit by the second half of the holiday week. Clouds increase Thursday with a potential warm front that could set up across the Great Lakes and bring some scattered rain showers. These will be light, if at all for the region. Signs are still pointing to the chance for a rain/snow mix as we head into next weekend with some cooler temperatures. Models are also pointing toward a colder stretch to kick off 2020 with many more snow chances.

-Meteorologist Josh Nichols